Clashes erupt in Srinagar, Sopore

Srinagar, May 10 (IANS) Clashes broke out between stone-pelting protesters and security forces on Friday in the old city areas of Srinagar and in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately after the Friday congregational prayers ended at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar, masked youths pelted stones at security forces who responded by firing tear smoke shells.

Clashes continued for over two hours during which six youths sustained injuries.

Street fighting also broke out in Model Town in Sopore town after news about the death of a local militant spread.

Youths engaged security forces in pitched clashes as the latter used tear smoke shells to disperse the mob.

A militant from Model Town, Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi alias Umar, was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Amshipora village of Shopian district.

Police said the militant had been active since 2015 and was involved in a number of attacks on the security forces.

He was affiliated with the Harkatul Mujahideen (HuM) outfit, the police said.

