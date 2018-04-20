Clashes kill 2 in Libya’s Benghazi
Tripoli, April 23 (IANS) An army captain and a civilian have been killed in clashes between the army and security personnel of the Interior Ministry in Libya’s Benghazi.
Both sides are loyal to the authorities, a military source said.
The clashes that lasted for several hours had erupted over some criminal cases, informed source told Xinhua news agency late on Sunday.
They lasted for hours and a captain of the battalion and a civilian was killed.
The North African country has suffered unrest in the past seven years after its former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by an uprising in 2011.
–IANS
