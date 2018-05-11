Class 10, 12 results out in MP

Bhopal , May 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the results of the examinations held for Class 10 and 12.

While 68.07 per cent students cleared the higher secondary exams, 66.54 per cent passed the high school exams.

The results were formally declared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here. Senior officials of the Education Department and meritorious students were present on the occasion.

Officials said the results this year were a significant improvement over the previous years’ results.

Lists of meritorious students of both Class 10 and 12 were also released.

–IANS

hindi-mag/tsb/bg