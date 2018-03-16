Class 10 examinee kills herself over patchy relationship

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) A class 10 examinee allegedly committed suicide over relationship issues with her boyfriend in Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, the police said on Thursday.

The 15-year-old who appeared in the class 10 board examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education this year, ended her life on the last day of the examination.

“Pramila Ghosh, a resident of Rajarhat’s Bishnupur area, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her own residence on Wednesday. Her body was recovered by the police on Thursday morning,” said an officer from the Rajarhat police station.

According to her family members, the girl was going through a patchy relationship with the boy.

“It seems she committed suicide over her relationship dispute. We are looking for the boy and talking to the family members to get more details on the incident,” the police added.

–IANS

