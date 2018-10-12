Class 10 student gangraped in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A 16-year-old class 10 student was on Saturday allegedly gangraped by four persons in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The police said one of the accused Amit Kumar (26), known to her and her kin, lured her to visit nearby park where his three friends Kishan Negi (42), Pankaj Mehta (42) and Raju Kumar (20) were waiting.

“The accused forcibly took the victim to a flat in same locality and gangraped her,” the official from Kalyanpuri police station said.

