Classic Legends launches ‘Jawa’ bikes starting Rs 1.55 lakh

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) In a bid to revive the Jawa brand of motorcycles in India, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Thursday launched two bikes “Jawa” and “Jawa Forty Two”.

The company also unveiled a factory custom bike “Jawa Perak” during the launch event here.

Both the retro-looking Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two are priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively, Classic Legends said in a statement, adding that they are equipped with a “293 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC” engine.

The Jawa Perak is powered by a “334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC” engine and is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh.

The bookings for Jawa Perak will open at a subsequent date, said the company, while the bookings for Jawa and Jawa Forty Two has commenced.

–IANS

