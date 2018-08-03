Classical dancer Geeta Chandran’s disciple debuts with ‘tribute performance’

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Years after her own debut or ‘Arangetram’ in 1974, Padma Shri awardee and classical dancer Geeta Chandran said the first ever Bharatnatyam performance by her disciple Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan was a “true tribute from a disciple to her guru”.

Narayanan’s Arangetram, marking 11 years of her engagement with the dance form, took place at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium here on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Narayanan — training in the form since she was six years old — said an Arangetram is a milestone in any dancer’s life.

“It is when the guru feels that her student can perform continuously for nearly two hours. It is indeed a special day for me” she said.

She said her relationship with Chandran has been a guiding force in her life, be it her dance, academics or anything else.

“She has been more of a parent than just a teacher.”

In 2012, Narayanan had received the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship from the government and had won in the duel category of the 2014 and 2015 Bal Kala Utsav.

Narayanan’s debut began with “Alarippu”, the basic eye, shoulder and neck movement in the “Khandam” beat.

She followed it up by the “Jathiswaram” and a 40-minute “Sringara Varnam”.

Commenting on her performance, Chandran said, “It was an honour, a true tribute from a disciple to her guru. Her skill, stamina and immersion in the spirit of the dance was a treat to watch”.

Chandran runs Natya Vriksha, where she mentors young classical dancers in dance theory, practice and aesthetics.

“At Natya Vriksha we not only learn to dance but also many other things like punctuality, discipline, mythology and tradition,” Narayanan, who received training from Chandran at Natya Vriksha, said.

