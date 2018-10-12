Classical music doyenne Annapurna Devi no more

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Hindustani classical musician Annapurna Devi died at Breach Candy Hospital here on Saturday morning, a hospital source said. She was 89.

“She died on Saturday morning,” a Breach Candy Hospital’s staff member told IANS.

The Indian ‘surbahar’ player was the daughter and disciple of sarod exponent Allauddin Khan.

Singer-composer A.R. Rahman tweeted: “RIP…respect. Annapurna Devi.”

Music producer Durga Jasraj also mourned the death of the former wife of legendary sitar player Ravi Shankar. She posted on Twitter: “The most enigmatic musician Annapurna Deviji passed away leaving a rich legacy, her disciples include the great Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasiaji. Hope her soul will fly high to its destination.”

