Clear sky in Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) It was a clear morning on Friday in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasons average, the weather office said.

“The sky will remain clear with no chances of rainfall,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 40 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

som/ksk