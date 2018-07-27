Clear sky on Thursday in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) It was a clear sky in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the Met said.

“The sky will be partly cloudy with a possibility of thunder lightning,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, also a notch above the average.

–IANS

nks/ksk