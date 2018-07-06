Clear, sunny morning in Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) It was a clear and sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

akk/in