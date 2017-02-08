Clear Thursday morning in Delhi

February 8th, 2017

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) It was a clear Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

“The day will remain clear. Mist or shallow fog may occur in the morning on Friday,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent, the weather office said.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season.

