Close to 700 charges laid against truck drivers in 24-hour blitz

The OPP announced it had laid nearly 700 charges against transport truck drivers during a 24-hour long blitz on Ontario’s roads last week.

Police partnered with the Ministry of Transportation and stopped a total of 1,692 trucks over the 24-hour period on June 13 and 14.

They say that of the 697 charges they laid, 226 were for speeding and 176 were for defective equipment.

Officers also laid 28 charges for distracted driving.

Other charges included failing to wear a seatbelt, making an unsafe lane change and carrying an insecure load.

63 trucks out of service as a result of the blitz.

Earlier this week the OPP announced that fatal crashes involving transport trucks on Ontario highways are up 25 per cent this year compared to the same time period last year.

Earlier the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released statistics for fatal collisions on roadways it patrolled in 2017.

Of the 68,794 collisions in 2017, 304 which were fatal. This marked the highest number of road fatalities in five years.

Seventy-six of these 304 fatal collisions involved commercial vehicles (25%), resulting in 91 deaths. These numbers represent a 10-year high for fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles.

There is no question that accidents involving trucks are increasing. In many instances it is the inexperience or carelessness of the drivers involved.

Just on Monday, a dump truck speeding on the on-ramp heading onto Highway 410 northbound from westbound Derry Road tipped over spilling its load and messing up traffic at rush hour.

The truck, carrying soil, rolled and smashed into the guardrail, spilling soil onto the roadway.

The male driver was treated on scene by Peel Region paramedics for cuts and scrapes. From all accounts it appears speed was a factor.

Last week three Brampton truck drivers were charged with careless driving after three separate crashes on provincial highways in the span of less than 24 hours, according to the OPP.

Minor injuries were reported in all three collisions. Two of the crashes involved only the truck. The third involved another motor vehicle.

One of the truck drivers was found to be driving without insurance or a permit.

Poor driving and traffic violations account for many those crashes.

In one instance a tractor-trailer went out of control and into the ditch in a construction zone on Highway 401 near Victoria Road in Chatham-Kent, west of London. The driver, Amritpal Virk, 30, of Brampton was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was charged with careless driving.

That crash closed the highway for 10 hours.

That same day, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road, just down the highway from the earlier crash at Victoria Road. Police said a tractor-trailer rear-ended another vehicle, which was stopped in traffic caused by a separate collision. The vehicle was pushed into the centre median and the driver taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road, just down the highway from the earlier crash at Victoria Road. Police said a tractor-trailer rear-ended another vehicle, which was stopped in traffic caused by a separate collision.

Truck driver Gurdarshaw Dhillon, 51, of Brampton was charged with careless driving, driving with no insurance and failing to produce a motor vehicle permit.

There should really be more of an outrage when safety becomes an issue on our streets and highways because we all use it and regardless of race and religion we are all potentially equal opportunity victims. – CINEWS