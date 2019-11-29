Close to final solution of Naga issue, says Nagaland CM

Kohima, Dec 1 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saunday said negotiations between the various Naga rebel groups and the Central government have concluded and are “poised on the verge of history being made”.

“We could be very close to the final solution,” he said addressing the 57th Statehood Day’s weeklong celebration, dubbed as the Hornbill festival.

Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, who is the Chief Host of the Hornbill Festival 2019, told the gathering that a new dawn for Nagaland is breaking and urged the state’s two million people to help build a new Nagaland free from fear of gun and corruption, a new Nagaland based on the foundations of transparency, accountability and rule of law.

Rio said the Joint Legislators Forum welcomed the proactive role played by the mass-based organisations, tribal hohos, churches and civil societies who made all out efforts to create a congenial atmosphere to ensure that the negotiations were headed in a positive direction.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that an appeal has been made by the JLF to the people of the neighbouring states to extend all possible cooperation so that the peace process can conclude in a successful manner which will enable peace and stability in the entire region.

Rio expressed appreciation for the determination and commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, and Governor Ravi for carrying forward the peace process in a concrete manner that has resulted in bringing consensus among all the negotiating parties for successful conclusions of the negotiations on a positive note.

He said the government would continue paying its utmost attention to one of the most crucial infrastructural need of the State, which is increasing road coverage.

Rio said that more than Rs 850 crore have been sanctioned for 24 roads covering more than 400 kms and 5 bridges under several schemes in 2019-20.

He said the power supply capacity has been doubled in Kohima from 24 MVA to 48 MVA and in Dimapur from 100 MVA to 200 MVA which has seen a significant reduction in load shedding with considerable improvement in power supply.

–IANS

rrk/vd