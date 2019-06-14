Cloudy day, rains cool down Delhi, showers likely on Tuesday too

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) There was a huge relief for the people in Delhi and surrounding areas as mercury fell by several notches on Monday and the sky remained cloudy throughout the day while some places saw rain. Tuesday could also see rain.

According to India Meteorological Department, maximum temperature fell to 33.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average. Minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

There were light rains in some places in the national capital with rainfall of 0.6 mm being recorded in Safdarjung.

Northern states such as Punjab and Haryana also saw temperature going down substantially following instances of light rains on Monday.

An western disturbance over Pakistan and effects of cyclone Vayu are behind the moisture laden winds travelling to north India.

On Tuesday as well, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy sky with predictions of thunderstorm and light rains in the evening. There could be gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 27-31 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said rains are expected till Thursday, which will help keep the mercury under control.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.

–IANS

spk/vd