Cloudy Monday morning in Delhi, rain likely

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons average, the weather office said.

“The sky will remain cloudy with chances of rainfall and dust storm within the national capital region,” an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 45 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

–IANS

som/in