Cloudy morning in Delhi, rains likely

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The national capital witnessed a cloudy and humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, the Met office said.

“The sky will remain cloudy with chances of light rain and thunderstorm later in the day,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed light, scattered rains on Sunday with the maximum temperature settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum was 27.6 degree Celsius.

–IANS

