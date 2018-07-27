Cloudy Saturday in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, said the Met office.

“The sky will remain mostly cloudy with chances of light rain in the National Capital Region. Delhi received 2.5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The sky was expected to remain mostly cloudy through the day, the Met said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

gt/in