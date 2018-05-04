Cloudy sky in Delhi, rain, thunderstorm likely

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The national capital woke up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday with predictions of rain and thunderstorm, a Met official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

“The day ahead will be cloudy. Rain and thunderstorm accompanied with squall is likely to occur later in the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 58 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 39.6 degrees, while the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees.

