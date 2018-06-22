Cloudy sky in Delhi, rains likely

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Friday with an overcast sky and the minimum temperature recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

“The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 74 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees, season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

som/in