Cloudy sky, rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) It was cloudy sky in the national capital on Wednesday with the Met department predicting light rain or drizzle.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or drizzle,” the IMD official said

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 38.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

nks/in