Cloudy Sunday in Delhi, Monday likely to be similar

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) After a foggy morning and drizzles at some places, Delhi saw a cold, partly cloudy Sunday, with maximum temperature recorded at 24.1 degree Celsius, a degree above the average. Monday is likely to see similar weather.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will not be any significant change in the weather on Monday.

“The maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius while minimum temperature is not likely to cross 14 degree Celsius,” said a IMD official.

According to the IMD’s prediction, moderate or dense fog is likely on Monday morning and clouds may dominate the skies for major part of the day. However, there is no chance of rains.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 15.5 degree Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

spk/vd