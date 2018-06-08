Cloudy Sunday in Delhi, rain likely

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) It was a cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the Met predicting light rains.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or drizzle,” the official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 71 per cent.

The city received moderate to heavy rains and dust storm on Saturday which brought some respite from weeks of sweltering heat.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 40.1 degrees, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

As many as 35 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Saturday evening.

–IANS

nks/ksk