Club employees threaten strike before Superliga Argentina showcase match

Buenos Aires, Sep 19 (IANS) The UTEDYC sports workers union staged a protest at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters to demand pay raises and threatened to go on strike during the sixth round of Superliga Argentina play, which includes the “Super Classic” between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

About 400 club employees, holding the flags and banners of Boca Juniors, River Plate and many other teams, marched on Tuesday to the AFA headquarters in Buenos Aires and demanded the reopening of pay negotiations, reports Efe news.

Union leaders asked to meet with AFA president Claudio Tapia, who was not in the building.

For several weeks, the UTEDYC has been demanding a reopening of talks and threatening to declare a strike during the Superliga Argentina’s sixth round of play, which begins on Friday and ends Monday.

The Argentine “Super Classic” will be played at 5:45 pm on Sunday at Bombonera Stadium.

“If they want to talk, they should call us. The ball is in the court of the Argentine Soccer Association leadership. If they don’t give us a positive answer, we will move forward with the plan until they give us answers,” UTEDYC secretary-general Jorge Ramos said.

–IANS

kk/vm