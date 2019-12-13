Club Factory’s seller base grows 4x to scale 20,000

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) E-commerce platform Club Factory has over 20,000 registered sellers as of December 2019, witnessing a fourfold increase in the second half of the year, the company said.

Club Factory said it is also strengthening its India leadership team and will appoint local leaders for key functions in the next quarter.

“Club Factory is witnessing a strong momentum and growth in India and we are very confident to carry this momentum to 2020, with our strategic hires in the Indian leadership team,” Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory, said in a statement.

“We are happy with the faith reposed in us by over 20,000 sellers and are confident that our approach will strengthen our position as a leading marketplace for local sellers in India, offering best prices to the buyers,” Lou said.

In the recently concluded Black Friday sale in November, Club Factory witnessed over 600 per cent year-over-year growth with over 200 sellers clocking in over 15,000 orders per day.

“Our philosophy of not charging any commission fees from the sellers not only helps in providing a level playing field but also enables the sellers to generate more margin by working on our platform,” Lou said.

In August this year, Club Factory announced plans to on-board over 10,000 sellers in 2019 in a bid to scale up in the fast-growing e-commerce market in India.

“In addition to being the zero-commission platform, we are developing multiple approaches to empower SME sellers. The next focus will be to help more SME sellers to reach the benchmark of 15,000 orders per day. We are investing heavily in technology & infrastructure to make it operationally possible,” Lou added.

–IANS

gb/bg