Cludy Thursday morning in Delhi, thunderstorm with hail likely

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) It was a cloudy Thursday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, the Met said, adding that the national capital may witness thunderstorm with hail during the day.

“There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with hail is expected in parts of the city,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

At least 10 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to fog and low visibility.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 85 per cent.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.9 and 5.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

