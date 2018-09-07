CM announces 7-day relief for flood-hit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced relief for the people in the three flood-affected districts for seven days.

The Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation with Collectors of Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts through video conference at the state Secretariat.

He directed the departments concerned to provide Rs 60 and Rs 45 daily as a relief to the adults and children below 12 years respectively in the flood-hit districts for seven days.

The Chief Minister also ordered free healthcare services, including vaccination for domestic animals.

The Collectors were told to submit a report on the progress of their concerned districts after a week.

“A total of 903 villages of 17 blocks and four urban local bodies of the three districts have been affected by the floods. Also, 7.5 lakh people were affected by the flood in Baitarani river and around 50,000 hectares of farmland were damaged,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

He said about 40,000 people have been shifted to safer places and provided with cooked food.

About 90 metric tonnes of cattle feed has been provided in the flood-affected areas, said the SRC.

