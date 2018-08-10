CM emphasises Nagaland’s huge tourism potential

Kohima, Aug 15 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that the state held immense potential in the tourism sector, which will not only boost economic activity but also help create jobs for youths.

“We need inflow of tourists throughout the year. The tourism industry must generate revenue all year round and not just during the 10-day Hornbill Festival in Kohima,” he said at the Independence Day event at the Secretariat Plaza here.

He said that he was confident that the tourism roadmap in Nagaland will significantly contribute towards overall economic growth of the state in the years to come.

Quoting a non-governmental study, Rio said that by a conservative estimate, about Rs 51 crore was infused into the local economy during the Hornbill Festival last year.

“This festival alone creates thousands of job avenues in multiple sectors and gives opportunities to the youth through innovative and creative ideas while promoting Brand Nagaland to the international community,” the Chief Minister said.

Rio said his government will hold similar festivals in every district of the state to coincide with various tribal festivals to promote state tourism and economy to generate more jobs.

Rio said the state is also pursuing the matter pertaining to the upgradation of the Dimapur Airport and increased air connectivity of Nagaland with other northeastern states and the rest of India.

