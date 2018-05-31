CM launches e-car in MP

Bhopal, June 5 (IANS) On the occasion of World Environment Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday flagged off a solar power-run e-car. This also marked the launch of e-vehicles in the state.

The battery of this e-car is charged with solar energy. Once charged, the vehicle can run for 140 km. While the cost of driving this car would be only 80 paise/km, every such car would help reduce carbon dioxide generation by 4.5 tonne/annum.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said: “The pollution caused by ever-increasing number of vehicles is damaging the environment. Solar power-run vehicles are a step towards containing that pollution. We welcome such environment-friendly technology.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a plastic bottles destroying machine at Vallav Bhawan in the state capital. The machine has been installed by the Environment Department.

Others present on the occasion were state Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla, Public Works Minister Rampal Singh and Animal Husbandry Minister Antar Singh Arya.

–IANS

