CM launches ‘Mu Hero, Mu Odisha’ campaign

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched ‘Mu Hero, Mu Odisha’ ((I am Hero, I am Odisha) campaign to recognise exemplary works by youths towards social transformation in the state.

The Chief Minister flagged-off the programme under Biju Yuva Vahini, a voluntary programme that aims to promote youth leadership and sports at community level.

“I am very glad to have launched the ‘Mu Hero, Mu Odisha’ programme today. I am sure that many of our youth from across the state will participate in this programme,” said Patnaik after launching the programme in Cuttack.

“Odisha is the land of heroes. Every house in every village and town has Gopabandhu Das, Madhu Babu, Biju Babu and Dharmapada. It is our duty to acknowledge and respect their contribution to our society,” said the Chief Minister.

The opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party reacted sharply to the campaign.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said every Odia who endures the pain of Biju Janata Dal’s misgovernance is a hero.

“It is very unfortunate that after 18 years of ruling Odisha, you (Naveen Patnaik) have to latch on to the personal accomplishments of Odisha’s men and women to stay relevant. Because you have nothing to show as your achievement,” said Patnaik.

He said the women of Odisha who survive the lawlessness and unsafe conditions in Odisha are heroes and tribal brothers and sisters who have been neglected by the state government for so long but still strive on are heroes.

State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said the ruling party is pushing its political agenda through Biju Yuva Vahini to attract youths in the state.

The state government is spending a huge amount for its propaganda ahead of the elections in 2019, he added.

IANS

cd/prs