CM presents Himachal’s Rs 49,131-crore populist budget

Shimla, March 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented a Rs 49,131-crore populist but deficit budget for 2020-21 with no new taxes.

He proposed 25 new schemes with a focus on education and eliminating malnutrition among children. This Budget is Rs 4,744 crore more than that in 2019-20.

The total revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 38,439 crore whereas the total revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 39,123 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 684 crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 7,272 crore, which is four per cent of the state gross domestic product.

In his first paperless speech, Thakur, who holds a finance portfolio too, said that as per estimates there is an 11 per cent increase in revenue receipts from the hill state’s own sources in 2020-21 compared with budget estimates of 2019-20.

“I believe that effective tax administration, continued support of the government of India, funding from international funding agencies, and prudent fiscal management will help us fund new and ongoing schemes.”

“The growth rate of the state’s economy is expected to be 5.6 per cent during 2019-20, which is more than the estimated growth rate for the national economy,” the Chief Minister said in his over two-and-a-half-hours address.

“The advance estimates for 2019-20 have put the state’s gross domestic product (SGDP) at Rs 165,472 crore at current prices, which is Rs 11,627 crore more than previous year’s SGDP. The per capita income of Himachal Pradesh is estimated at Rs 195,255 during 2019-20. This is more than the national per capita income by Rs 60,205.”

After the successful implementation of system for a paperless Assembly, Thakur announced to go for computerisation of Cabinet meetings proceedings by next year.

The budget proposed to award Rs 5 lakh to every panchayat free from consumption of tobacco in any form.

The BJP government proposed to provide midday meals under the ‘Swasth Bachpan Yojana’ for pre-primary children. In the existing midday meals scheme, students in elementary schools will be provided extra nutritious food.

Thakur said 80,000 youths would be given skill development allowance. For this, an outlay of Rs 100 crore has been proposed.

To increase the incomes of farmers, a new variety of ‘heeng’ (asafoetida) would be promoted in high-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts.

Likewise, saffron plantation would be promoted.

For further promoting natural or organic farming, Thakur said the government would aim to bring 20,000 hectares under such farming with an outlay of Rs 25 crore.

In the past two years, 50,000 farmers have been covered under natural farming. This number will be doubled in the next fiscal.

The Chief Minister recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by reciting some of his famous couplets.

He said the promotion of cultivation of aromatic plants and their processing would be given importance by launching new scheme “Mehak”.

On the demand of the legislators, Thakur proposed to increase discretionary funds to Rs 1.75 crore from Rs 1.50 crore. Similarly, the discretionary grant has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 8 lakh.

In the hill state, which is also facing the impact of climate change, the budget proposed that local residents will be provided subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kW (kilowatt) for executing solar projects of 250 to 500 kW capacities.

For disaster mitigation, an early warning system will be set up in Kullu valley for early warning about glacial outbursts.

Since hydroelectricity is an important source of state revenue, hydel projects with combined generation capacity of 515 MW are expected to be commissioned in the next fiscal.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of Renukaji Dam Project (40 MW), which will generate electricity for the hill state and quench the thirst of the national capital, will start in 2020-21. It would be built with an outlay of Rs 6,947 crore.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri told the media that the budget was silent on financial assistance to the state from the central government that is led by Thakur’s party.

“There is a huge gap on the mobilisation of resources. The budget is also silent on the total debt of the state,” Agnihotri added.

–IANS

vg/tsb