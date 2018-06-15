CM Raje urges fast processing of citizenship to Hindu migrants

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for fast processing of pending cases to grant citizenship rights to Hindus who migrated to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

According to information, Raje met and informed the Union Minister on Thursday that applications of several such migrants residing in different districts of Rajasthan were lying pending.

The Union Home Minister has already authorised the district magistrates of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to grant permanent resident and citizenship rights to such migrants. For the rest of the districts, the state Home Secretary has been authorised.

These rights are, however, limited for a period extending up to two years since the notification to this effect has been published.

The Chief Minister further suggested for extension of this time window for one more year. Also, she said that District Magistrates of Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, Alwar and Barmer should also be given the authority to grant citizenship rights.

Besides, she suggested that the District Magistrates concerned should also be given the authority for extension of the long-term visa beyond 5 years for the migrants who are willing to have permanent citizenship in the country.

Currently, the authority for visa-term extension is vested in the state government, said an official.

