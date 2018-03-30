CM rubbishes Shah’s claim on neglect of western Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 6 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed BJP President Amit Shah’s allegations that the state government had neglected the state’s western parts.

“My government has never neglected western Odisha as all-round development has been ensured,” Patnaik told the reporters here.

He also pooh-poohed Shah’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win over 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha in the 2019 elections.

“I certainly can’t see any basis at all for this claim,” said the Chief Minister, who is also the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President.

Addressing party workers at a meeting at Bolangir on Thursday, Shah said his party’s win in Odisha would be even bigger than that in Tripura assembly elections.

Shah also criticized the BJD government for its alleged failure to provide safe drinking water to the people in western Odisha.

“If a government, after 18 years of its rule, cannot provide at least drinking water to the state’s people, then it has no right to stay in power,” Shah said.

–IANS

