CM should clarify on indirect election of Mayor: Stalin

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to announce that no decision was taken on indirect election of Mayors.

In a statement issued here Stalin citing reports about government’s decision in favour of indirect election of Mayors in the state, said the Chief Minister should immediately announce that no such decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Stalin said indirect election of Mayor is anti-democratic.

In Tamil Nadu Mayors for various local bodies were elected directly.

–IANS

vj/rs