CM urges people not to fall prey to wrong propaganda

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Sunday requested the people not to fall prey to wrong propaganda as his government is taking care of the welfare of minorities and others in the state.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said the state government is working for the welfare and betterment of minorities and others.

He requested the people to maintain peace and not fall prey to wrong propaganda.

Palaniswami also urged people not to spread rumours that would disturb peace in the state.

According to Palaniswami, the state government is in favour of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils living in India.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not affect any Indian citizen and some are spreading rumours that the amended law would affect Muslims.

