CMAT, GPAT to be conducted on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on Monday.

The CMAT will be conducted for 64,582 candidates at 183 centres in 84 cities.

Of the 64,582 candidates, 47,504 are from the General category, 12,908 from the OBC category, 3,158 from the SC category and 1,012 from the ST category.

As many as 403 candidates are registered for the examination at two centres in two cities in the Northeastern states and 1,197 candidates at 14 centres in three cities in Jammu & Kashmir.

As requested by the local administration, the CMAT, due to inclement weather, will be conducted on Tuesday for 187 candidates belonging to Kashmir region in Srinagar.

The GPAT will be conducted for 42,827 candidates at 128 centres in 84 cities in 24 states.

Of the 42,827 candidates, 19,731 are from General category, 16,704 from the OBC category, 5,137 from the SC category and 1,255 from the ST category.

As many as 377 candidates are registered for the examination at two centres in two cities in Northeastern states and 139 candidates at two centres in two cities in Jammu & Kashmir.

–IANS

spk/vin