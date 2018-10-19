Co-actors’ comfort to do intimate scenes vital for Karan Wahi

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi says his co-actors’ comfort is the most important aspect for him while filming an intimate scene.

Karan had shot some intimate scenes for Hungama Play’s latest show “Bar Code”.

“While intimate scenes are often a necessary part of the script and required to further the story, I don’t think actors can enact them without being comfortable with each other. I would rather not do a scene if it makes my co-star uncomfortable,” Karan said in a statement.

“I want my co-stars to feel at ease and I’m thankful that all my directors have been co-operative so far,” he added.

Vignesh Shetty, writer-director of “Bar Code”, added that filming lovemaking scenes is usually hard.

“I had to create a safe zone for the actors on the sets by first limiting the crew so they feel uninhibited. More importantly, the many discussions I had before we shot this scene helped as Karan and Parina both knew what I had in mind.

“On his part, Karan made Parina (Chopra) very comfortable and watched out for her and all of us are happy with how it all turned out in the show.”

Produced by Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios, “Bar Code” is a drama series about two close friends who start a nightclub together but their egos cause a rift between them and they end up becoming bitter rivals.

