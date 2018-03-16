Co-worker held as prank turns deadly for puncture shop employee

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A man has been arrested on charge of causing the death of his co-worker at a puncture repair shop by pumping in air into his rectum through an electrical pump, police said on Friday.

Police said Anjan Mishra was arrested on Friday after he confessed to his crime on questioning after the death of Ravindra Kumar, 40, on Thursday night.

Ravindra succumbed to multiple-organ failure after battling for life for 30 hours at a private hospital in Nangloi, said a senior police officer.

“Prima facie, it is a prank case going wrong. Ravindra was filing air in a tyre of a vehicle at a shop in Nangloi (in west Delhi) on Wednesday when his co-worker played a prank on him and pressed the pressure-air nozzle against his rectum and applied pressure.”

As Ravindra collapsed, the shop-owner and Mishra took him to a nearby hospital and got him admitted in the intensive care unit.

“They misled the doctors that Ravindra was suffering from abdominal pain due to acidity. The doctors detected complications in his alimentary canal and informed police. Ravindra later succumbed during treatment,” the officer said.

He said the victim’s medical report confirmed his internal organs were badly damaged due to high-pressure air forced into his body.

Mishra was arrested from the hospital and later allegedly confessed to his crime.

