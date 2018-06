Coach Deschamps names France’s 23-man World Cup squad

Paris, June 4 (IANS) France chief coach Didier Deschamps on Monday named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which includes FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti.

The list also features Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, as well as Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Steven Nzonzi of Sevilla, reported Efe.

The team has not suffered any injuries during their training camp and tune-up matches, while Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe, whose participation in the tournament was in doubt, appear ready to go.

France is to play in Group C, first against Australia on June 16, then Peru on June 21 and Denmark on June 26.

France’s final 23-man squad is:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique de Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Olympique de Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielder: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Olympique de Marseille).

