Coach Ranieri concedes he could be sacked over Leicester’s poor run

Leicester, Feb 4 (IANS) Leicester City head coach Claudio Ranieri has said he could be sacked despite the last English Premier League (EPL) football season’s stunning title success.

“Everything (is possible),” he was quoted by ESPNFC, when asked if he was unsackable. “Last season was completely different.

“Every decision of the referee, every shot that hit the post was a goal, the first shot went in, the opponents missed a chance and penalties against us weren’t penalties and penalties for us were penalties.

“Everything is wrong but we have to fight for ourselves. When everything is going well there are so many people who say ‘well done’. It’s too easy.”

Leicester host Manchester United on Sunday having not scored in the league in 2017 and winning just twice in their last 14 top-flight games to sit two points above the relegation zone.

Italian Ranieri won FIFA coach of the year having guided the Foxes to an improbable title win after they were at 5,000-1 odds outsiders to achieve the feat at the start of the season.

–IANS

