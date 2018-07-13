Coal India expects 322 mt from ongoing projects in FY19

Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) Coal India Ltd on Saturday said as many as 119 major ongoing coal projects are expected to contribute about 322 million tonnes (mt) to its estimated production in the current fiscal.

Among ongoing projects, there are operating large projects like Kusmunda Opencast with 50 million tonnes a year (mty) and Gerva Expansion Project with 70 mty capacity.

Out of 65 new projects with a targeted capacity of 247.66 mty, which were indentified in 2014-15, about 26 projects having ultimate capacity of 105.29 mty have been approved.

“119 major ongoing coal projects are under implementation…expected contribution of about 322 mt in FY2019 (financial year 2019),” CIL said in a regulatory filing.

According to it, the contribution from the ongoing projects has been planned to reach a level of 378 mt in FY 2020.

“Out of these 65 future projects, 26 projects having ultimate capacity of 105.29 mty have been approved,” the filing said.

The miner, which owned 369 mines with 177 open cast, 174 underground and 18 mixed mines, had produced around 567 mt of coal last financial year. Of which, 536 mt was produced from open caste mines and underground mines contributed 31 mt.

CIL said it was operating 15 washeries and of which, there were 4 non-coking coal beneficiation facilities with throughput capacity of 16.22 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) and 11 coking coal beneficiation units with a capacity of 20.58 mtpa.

Future programmes includes 18 new washeries with a capacity 95.6 mty, it added.

