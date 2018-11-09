Coal India posts eight-fold jump in Q2 net profit

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday posted an eight-fold rise year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,084.70 crore for the July-September quarter.

The company had a net profit of Rs 370.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Last year, high raw material costs weighed heavily on its margins.

The coal miner reported a total income of Rs 24,209.33 crore in the quarter ending September 30 this fiscal, up 26 per cent from Rs 19,171.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

