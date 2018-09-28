Coal India’s output up 10.6%, off-take grows 8.1% in April-September

Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Coal India on Monday said its production grew by 10.6 per cent to 256.47 million tonnes (mt) during the first half of the current financial year, while its off-take grew by 8.1 per cent to 290.81 mt during April-September period of 2018-19 (FY19).

The miner had produced 231.88 mt of coal in the April-September period of the last fiscal (2017-18) and the off-take was 269 mt in the same period last year.

The coal behemoth is pursuing an aspirational production target of 652 mt in the FY19 while it had produced 567.36 mt in 2017-18.

In September, its production grew by 3.8 per cent to 40.24 mt as compared to 38.76 mt in the year-ago month.

In a regulatory filing, the coal producer said its off-take stood at 43.91 mt for the last month, up marginally by 0.8 per cent from 43.57 mt.

