Coal India’s production up 15.2%, off-take grows 11.7% in Apr-June

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday said its production during April-June period of the current fiscal grew by 15.2 per cent over corresponding period last year and its off-take also increased by 11.7 per cent during the first quarter of this year over same period last year.

The miner, however, missed both production and off-take target for the first three months of this year by 9 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

According to provisional data, CIL produced 44.88 million tonnes of coal in June, achieving 85 per cent of its target of 52.79 million tonnes for the month.

The miner produced 136.87 million tonnes of coal against a target of 150.77 million tonnes during the first quarter of the current fiscal registering a growth of 15.2 per cent.

It reported that its off-take during June was at 49.59 million tonnes, missing the target of 55.28 million tonnes for the month.

Its off-take during the first quarter of the current fiscal was at 153.43 million tonnes achieving a growth of 11.7 per cent.

It, however, achieved 90 per cent the off-take target during the April-June period of the current fiscal.

Coal India is looking at a coal despatch target of 630 million tonnes in 2018-19. Of this around 525 million tonnes would be the estimated coal supply to the power sector.

In 2017-18, Coal India registered a total despatch of 580 million tonnes, of which supply to the power sector was 454 million tonnes with an year- on- year growth of 7 per cent.

