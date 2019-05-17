Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat with heroin worth Rs 6 bn

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) In a major operation on the high seas, the Indian Coast Guard on early Tuesday seized a Pakistani fishing vessel carrying 200 kg heroin, valued at a whopping Rs 600 crore in the international market, an official said.

Following a tip-off on Monday evening, the Coast Guard seized the Pakistani vessel, “Al Madina”, and detained its crew for interrogation, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The 13-member crew of an Indian fishing vessel which was in the vicinity to receive the contraband has also been arrested.

–IANS

qn/vd