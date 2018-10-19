Coast Guard training ship ICGS Varuna launched

Pipavav (Gujarat), Oct 24 (IANS) ICGS Varuna, an indigenously-designed training vessel built by Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited for the Indian Coast Guard, was launched here on Wednesday.

The vessel was formally launched at a function held in the presence of Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh at the Pipavav Shipyard.

Speaking at the launch, Singh said: “Currently, the ICGS has a fleet of 138 vessels, While another 71 vessels are under various phases of construction.”

He also asked the RNEL to deliver the vessels to the Coast Guard as per schedule.

RNEL CEO Debashis Bir said that the vessels would be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard by the end of May 2019 after extensive tests and trials.

Bir said that ICGS Varuna is a 105-metre-long vessel with a compliment of 242 officers and sailors. It is powered by twin diesel engines and can reach speeds of 20 knots.

“The vessel is a first-of-its kind, next-generation training ship and has been entirely designed by the design bureau of RNEL.”

He said that the vessel is equipped with ultra-modern navigation and communication systems.

He said that the RNEL works on the modern 3D technology, which is based on virtual reality and the entire vessel has been designed on 3D platform instead of drawing books.

According to RNEL, apart from ICGS Varuna, the company is constructing 19 other vessels – five offshore patrol vessel and 14 fast patrol vessels.

The company plans to deliver the 14 SPVs in 26 months before the scheduled delivery.

Appealing for a level playing field, Bir said: “There are five ship yards in the public sector and two large shipyards in the private sector. The total order book of the PSU shipyards is Rs 2 lakh crore, whereas their combined turnover was just about Rs 8,000 crore per annum.”

“In comparison, the two private shipyards have an order book of only Rs 6,000 crore,” he said.

Asked why the RNEL needs more orders from the government, the CEO said: “If we look at public sector shipyards, they have a 25 year-order book. I don’t see any reason for that as in 25 years, the ship technology is going to be obsolete.”

“So you take an order and deliver it after 25 years doesn’t make any sense to me but I am not going to criticise the government. So, in our case, we have a very very weak order book. So we need to develop that kind of confidence with the Coast Guard and Navy so that we get much bigger orders,” he said.

