Cognizant makes CEO D’Souza Board Vice Chairman

Bengaluru, June 13 (IANS) US-based global software major Cognizant on Wednesday announced it had appointed CEO Francisco D’Souza as Vice Chairman of its Board.

“The Board of Directors appointed D’Souza as Vice-Chairman in addition to his current role as CEO,” said Cognizant in a statement from Teaneck in New Jersey state.

The Indian-born D’Souza has been the IT major’s CEO since 2007, with software development centres at Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in the subcontinent.

“Since D’Souza assumed the CEO role, the company has grown more than seven-fold, to a Fortune 200 firm, with $15 billion in revenues in 2017. Every year under his leadership, we have been ranked as one of Fortune’s most admired companies,” said Cognizant Chairman John Klein in the statement.

D’Souza has also been recognised as one of America’s Best CEOs by Institutional Investor and as one of the top 10 on Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year ranking.

“Cognizant has become one of the world’s leading technology services firms based on a unique ‘client-first’ culture. The leadership team has been at the vanguard of the shifts in technology and the company has invested in digital over the years to achieve a differentiated market position,” said Klien.

Terming the appointment to the Board as a great honour, D’Souza said as the company was becoming 25 years old, the market opportunity has never been greater to focus on creating the digital leaders of tomorrow.

“Our accomplishments over the years belong to the leadership team and our dedicated group of 260,000 associates the world over, who help our clients build stronger businesses,” he said.

