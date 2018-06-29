Cohen drops ‘Trump attorney’ label on Twitter

Washington, July 5 (IANS) Michael Cohen has removed on his Twitter biography the reference to being personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, in an attempt to distance himself from his long-time client.

Cohen’s move came on Wednesday, days after he was interviewed by ABC News, during which he said that his first loyalty was to his family and his country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The remarks marked a dramatic shift for Cohen, who once claimed that he would take a bullet for Trump, sparking speculation that he might flip on Trump and cooperate with federal investigators.

Cohen, whose home, hotel and office were raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in April, has been under criminal probe in New York for bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

The embattled lawyer has admitted to facilitating a hush money payment to American porn actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence over her alleged love affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump’s lawyers have said that the President reimbursed Cohen for the payment. Trump has also denied the affair with Daniels.

“To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” he told ABC network.

–IANS

in/