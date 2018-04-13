Cohen is radioactive: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer

New York, April 17 (IANS) Porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has called President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen “radioactive” and insisted that anyone in contact with him should be “very concerned”, the media reported.

“(Cohen) is radioactive. Anyone that had any contact with this man in the last 20 years should be very concerned about what secrets of theirs are within these documents,” CNN quoted Avenatti as saying on Monday.

The documents Avenatti spoke of were the ones federal investigators sought while raiding Cohen’s homes and office last week.

They include records related to a non-dislosure agreement with Daniels about an alleged sexual encounter the adult film actress claims to have had with Trump in 2006.

Daniels has filed a lawsuit over the agreement that was coordinated by Cohen.

“So for years, Cohen has acted like he is above the law. He has considered himself and openly referred to himself as Trump’s fixer,” Daniels told reporters outside a courtroom on Monday.

“He has played by a different set of rules, or should we say no rules at all.

“My attorney and I are committed to making sure that everyone finds out the truth and facts of what happened, and I give my word that we will not rest until that happens.”

Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 of his own money through a private LLC in exchange for her silence about the alleged sexual encounter, but Daniels argued the agreement was void because Trump never signed it himself, reports CNN.

