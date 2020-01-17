Cohesity opens new facility in Pune, to hire 100 people

Pune, Jan 24 (IANS) US-based data management solutions provider Cohesity announced on Friday that it has opened a new facility in Pune and has plans to hire approximately 100 employees at that site over the next 18 months, nearly doubling its presence in the city.

“The decision to expand our product development operations in Pune was a logical step,” Mohit Aron, CEO and Founder, Cohesity, said in a statement.

“Pune offers us access to an outstanding talent pool, and we are delighted to be expanding our presence in this market,” Aron, who is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT Delhi), said.

The new office is located in Axis Centra, a modern commercial building in the western neighbourhood of Baner Balewadi and Hinjewadi, which is becoming a popular area for data, infrastructure, and technology companies.

Cohesity’s new Pune site is spread over approximately 16,500 square feet, with capacity for 150 employees.

“We are seeing record-breaking demand for our disruptive data management software and our team in Pune will be instrumental in helping us continue to drive innovation that will be embraced by customers and partners around the globe,” Aron said.

Many of the roles required for the new Pune facility will focus on software engineering and product management and will span all levels from entry level to director, the company said.

This location will consolidate the company’s existing Aundh and Senapati Bapat Road offices into a single site that is five times larger than the previous offices, Cohesity said.

Employees in this facility will develop the next wave of Cohesity’s leading software-defined data management solutions for customers focused on backing up, managing, protecting, storing, and extracting value from their data. The technology will also empower customers to solve the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cohesity expanded into the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. The company now serves clients around the world in more than 30 countries.

–IANS

gb/bc